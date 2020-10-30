 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Seoul stocks open lower on tech loss

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 30, 2020 - 09:35       Updated : Oct 30, 2020 - 09:35
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korean shares opened lower Friday despite the overnight Wall Street rebound, as major tech giants suffered a slump.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 11.33 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,315.34 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Stocks came to a weak start, led by top cap tech losses.

Pharmaceutical heavyweights that posted stellar gains the previous session also retreated on profit-taking.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rebounded by 0.52 percent to 26,659.11 on Thursday (New York time) on the improved third-quarter economic growth, after plunging 3.43 percent the previous session on pandemic panic-selling.

In Seoul, most large caps traded lower.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics dropped 0.52 percent, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix edged up 0.24 percent.

Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics retreated 2.3 percent, and Celltrion shed 1.78 percent.

Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, declined 1.18 percent.

Internet portal giant Naver lost 1.51 percent, with its rival Kakao down 1.31 percent.

Leading chemical maker LG Chem fell 1.54 percent, while top steelmaker Posco added 1.18 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,131.75 won against the US dollar, down 0.35 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114