Finance

S. Korea to sell 12.4tr won worth of Treasurys in November

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 29, 2020 - 17:08       Updated : Oct 29, 2020 - 17:08
(Ministry of Economy and Finance)
(Ministry of Economy and Finance)
SEJONG -- South Korea plans to sell 12.4 trillion won ($10.9 billion) in state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.

The ministry will issue 2.9 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of three years and another 2.4 trillion won in five-year bonds in November, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

It also intends to sell 3 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 10 years and 1 trillion won in 20-year Treasurys, while floating 3.1 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 30 years.

South Korea issued 15.8 trillion won in state bonds this month. (Yonhap)
