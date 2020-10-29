S. Korea to sell 12.4tr won worth of Treasurys in November

(Ministry of Economy and Finance)

SEJONG -- South Korea plans to sell 12.4 trillion won ($10.9 billion) in state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.



The ministry will issue 2.9 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of three years and another 2.4 trillion won in five-year bonds in November, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.



It also intends to sell 3 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 10 years and 1 trillion won in 20-year Treasurys, while floating 3.1 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 30 years.



South Korea issued 15.8 trillion won in state bonds this month. (Yonhap)