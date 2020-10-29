Volkswagen Korea aims to ‘democratize’ imported car market

Volkswagen Korea aims to “democratize” the imported vehicle market here with a robust lineup of eight models, the company said Thursday.
Reiterating the goal the company announced in 2018, the automaker said it aimed to expand its vehicle portfolio in South Korea and offer them at reasonable prices to compete with Korean brand automobiles.
With its popular sports utility vehicle Tiguan in lead, the automaker said its sales tripled in the first three quarters this year, compared to the same time a year earlier.
Adding the sales performances of its luxury flagship SUV, the new Touareg, and the brand’s most successful sedan, Arteon, Volkswagen Korea sold 10,276 units up to September this year, entering the 10,000-unit club within the three quarters, the automaker said.
According to the data provided by the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association, Volkswagen Korea sold 3,080 units during the first three quarters of 2019.
Volkswagen said it would expand its segment models from hatchbacks and sedans to SUVs by 2022 and also introduce more powertrain choices, including diesel, gasoline and electric vehicles for its goal to “democratize” the imported vehicle market.
“We will expand the vehicle lineup to eight models in South Korea by 2022, and also diversify the powertrain choices,” Volkswagen Korea’s Managing Director Stefan Krapp said.
The eight models include T-Roc, Tiguan, Tiguan Allspace, Touareg, Jetta, Passat GT, Golf 8 and Arteon.
