SPC Group opens hanok-inspired Baskin Robbins store in Seoul

Baskin Robbins‘ Samcheong Madang branch (SPC Group)
SPC Group said Thursday it has opened a new Baskin Robbins outlet, designed in the traditional Korean style Hanok building.
Located in Jongno, central Seoul, the Baskin Robbins Samcheong Madang is Baskin Robins’ 10th concept store, inspired by the idea of harmonizing the traditional and the modern, the group explained.
The ice cream parlor has been constructed using traditional tiles, wooden pillars and with a surrounding fence to give it the look of a traditional hanok building, the company said.
In the center of the store, the company created an outdoor garden space for customers, and it also displayed string art works derived from Korea’s traditional hemp weaving.
SPC Group will also present an exclusive menu only available at the Samcheong Madang branch, including three ice cream desserts and four drinks that involve ingredients often used in Korean traditional dishes, the company said.
“The Samcheong Madang branch has been created to offer the experience of enjoying sweet ice cream in the garden, which has long been thought of as a space for gatherings,” an SPC Group official said.
“We will continue to introduce new concept stores with special menus and offer a differentiated experience to customers.”
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)