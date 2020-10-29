 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

SPC Group opens hanok-inspired Baskin Robbins store in Seoul

By Jo He-rim
Published : Oct 29, 2020 - 15:39       Updated : Oct 29, 2020 - 15:39
Baskin Robbins‘ Samcheong Madang branch (SPC Group)
Baskin Robbins‘ Samcheong Madang branch (SPC Group)

SPC Group said Thursday it has opened a new Baskin Robbins outlet, designed in the traditional Korean style Hanok building.

Located in Jongno, central Seoul, the Baskin Robbins Samcheong Madang is Baskin Robins’ 10th concept store, inspired by the idea of harmonizing the traditional and the modern, the group explained.

The ice cream parlor has been constructed using traditional tiles, wooden pillars and with a surrounding fence to give it the look of a traditional hanok building, the company said.

In the center of the store, the company created an outdoor garden space for customers, and it also displayed string art works derived from Korea’s traditional hemp weaving.

SPC Group will also present an exclusive menu only available at the Samcheong Madang branch, including three ice cream desserts and four drinks that involve ingredients often used in Korean traditional dishes, the company said.

“The Samcheong Madang branch has been created to offer the experience of enjoying sweet ice cream in the garden, which has long been thought of as a space for gatherings,” an SPC Group official said.

“We will continue to introduce new concept stores with special menus and offer a differentiated experience to customers.”

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114