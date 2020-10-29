Gmarket Global Shop to launch ‘K-products’ campaign “Mega G”

Image promoting “Mega G” (eBay Korea)
E-commerce retailer eBay Korea‘s online Korean goods shopping site Gmarket Global store will launch a sales campaign for a wide range of South Korean products including Korean food, Korean cosmetics and K-pop items starting Sunday, according to the firm.
The campaign will continue until Oct. 12 in connection with eBay Korea’s Big Smile Day shopping event, which will see the prices of some of South Korean products on the platform slashed by up to 70 percent.
Some of the latest albums from K-pop’s biggest acts will be available for a special deal, including BTS’ new album “BE (Deluxe Edition)” and Twice’s new album “Eyes wide open.”
The company said that K-beauty brands have enjoyed a surge in sales recently thanks to its marketing efforts, including its own YouTube channel.
Make-up brand Rom&nd enjoyed a 290 percent year-on-year growth in sales as of September, while Etude House and Jayjun enjoyed a 160 and 110 percent growth, respectively, according to its internal data.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
)