 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

BOK again extends special lending program amid pandemic

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 29, 2020 - 10:39       Updated : Oct 29, 2020 - 10:39
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
The Bank of Korea (BOK) said Thursday it will again extend a special loan scheme for financial institutions by three months to help them stem a possible funding squeeze amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The central bank said its decision-making monetary policy board decided to extend the special loan facility, originally set to expire on Nov. 3, until Feb. 3.

It marks the second extension since the program's inception in May. In August, the BOK extended the special loan program by three months.

The BOK launched the 10 trillion-won ($8.82 billion) lending program to permit banks, brokerages and insurers to take out loans from the central bank against collateral.

It represents the first time that, excluding banks, the BOK has decided to directly provide loans to brokerages and insurers.

In order to borrow from the central bank, those financial institutions should put up as collateral gilt-edged corporate bonds, including ones rated AA-, which mature within five years.

The special lending facility is part of South Korea's measures to minimize the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local financial system. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114