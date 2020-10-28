FCA Korea releases limited All-New Wrangler Willys edition

Jeep All-New Wrangler Willys edition (FCA Korea)
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Korea said Wednesday that it is releasing the All-New Wrangler Willys edition, presenting just 100 units here.
According to the company, the All-New Wrangler Willys edition was inspired by the Willys Overland CJ-3A -- the “father” of modern recreational vehicles, which was introduced around the end of 1948.
The four-door off-roader has a hood that displays a decal exclusive to the Willys and a black seven-slot grille that hints at the original Willys, the company said. The model is also equipped with 17-inch Moab black aluminum wheels.
“Only 100 units of the All-New Wrangler Willys edition will be sold in South Korea, and it will charm customers who want to express their own style with the car,” FCA Korea President and Managing Director Jake Aumann said.
The new edition also has an anti-spin differential rear axle to offer safety and a stable driving experience for the four-wheel model, the company added.
The limited edition starts at 50.9 million won ($40,500) and is offered in two colors, Firecracker Red Clear Coat and Bright White Clear Coat, FCA Korea said.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)