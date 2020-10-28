 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

FCA Korea releases limited All-New Wrangler Willys edition

By Jo He-rim
Published : Oct 29, 2020 - 09:03       Updated : Oct 29, 2020 - 09:03
Jeep All-New Wrangler Willys edition (FCA Korea)
Jeep All-New Wrangler Willys edition (FCA Korea)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Korea said Wednesday that it is releasing the All-New Wrangler Willys edition, presenting just 100 units here.

According to the company, the All-New Wrangler Willys edition was inspired by the Willys Overland CJ-3A -- the “father” of modern recreational vehicles, which was introduced around the end of 1948.

The four-door off-roader has a hood that displays a decal exclusive to the Willys and a black seven-slot grille that hints at the original Willys, the company said. The model is also equipped with 17-inch Moab black aluminum wheels.

“Only 100 units of the All-New Wrangler Willys edition will be sold in South Korea, and it will charm customers who want to express their own style with the car,” FCA Korea President and Managing Director Jake Aumann said.

The new edition also has an anti-spin differential rear axle to offer safety and a stable driving experience for the four-wheel model, the company added.

The limited edition starts at 50.9 million won ($40,500) and is offered in two colors, Firecracker Red Clear Coat and Bright White Clear Coat, FCA Korea said.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114