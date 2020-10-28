 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

New Citibank Korea CEO stresses risk management

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Oct 28, 2020 - 16:02       Updated : Oct 28, 2020 - 16:02
(Citibank Korea)
(Citibank Korea)


Yoo Myung-soon, the new CEO of Citibank Korea -- the local branch of New York-based Citigroup -- urged the bank’s leaders as well as employees to ramp up efforts to counter potential managing risks for consumer protection in her inaugural speech Wednesday, officials said. 

“New risk factors evolve as our operating environment changes. Risk management and internal controls are a key responsibility for all of us,” Yoo said. 

Also, she vowed to enhance the lender’s differentiated financial services, including top-notch wealth management services, corporate banking services based on using its global network, and digital banking.

Yoo was officially appointed to the bank’s top post on Monday, becoming the first female to lead a commercial bank in South Korea. 

By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114