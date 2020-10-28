Woori Bank launches Korea desk in Bangladesh

A Woori Bank employee holds a signboard to inform customers that the lender has launched a Korea desk in Dhaka, Bangladesh to help Korean companies expand their reach in the country, Wednesday. (Woori Bank)
Woori Bank said Wednesday it has launched a Korea desk at its branch in Dhaka, Bangladesh, to help South Korean companies extend their business into the South Asian country.
Through the service desk, the lender will provide useful market information, including local financial regulations, along with special offers like hotel reservations and airport pickup for customers on business trips to Bangladesh. Also, the officials will conduct financial counseling programs targeting those who are planning to form a venture in the country.
“Bangladesh has the 8th largest population in the world, with its economic growth being on rise by some 6 percent each year since 2010. Woori Bank set up a Korea desk in Bangladesh in a bid to support Korean companies seeking business opportunities in the nation. We will continue to ramp up support programs to aid the their overseas expansion,” a bank official said.
The bank currently operates a total of eight Bangladesh-based operations, including the one in Dhaka established in 1996, the first Korean branch office in the country.
By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com
)