 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Woori Bank launches Korea desk in Bangladesh

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Oct 28, 2020 - 16:04       Updated : Oct 28, 2020 - 16:04
A Woori Bank employee holds a signboard to inform customers that the lender has launched a Korea desk in Dhaka, Bangladesh to help Korean companies expand their reach in the country, Wednesday. (Woori Bank)
A Woori Bank employee holds a signboard to inform customers that the lender has launched a Korea desk in Dhaka, Bangladesh to help Korean companies expand their reach in the country, Wednesday. (Woori Bank)


Woori Bank said Wednesday it has launched a Korea desk at its branch in Dhaka, Bangladesh, to help South Korean companies extend their business into the South Asian country.

Through the service desk, the lender will provide useful market information, including local financial regulations, along with special offers like hotel reservations and airport pickup for customers on business trips to Bangladesh. Also, the officials will conduct financial counseling programs targeting those who are planning to form a venture in the country.

“Bangladesh has the 8th largest population in the world, with its economic growth being on rise by some 6 percent each year since 2010. Woori Bank set up a Korea desk in Bangladesh in a bid to support Korean companies seeking business opportunities in the nation. We will continue to ramp up support programs to aid the their overseas expansion,” a bank official said. 

The bank currently operates a total of eight Bangladesh-based operations, including the one in Dhaka established in 1996, the first Korean branch office in the country.

By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114