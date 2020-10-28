 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Entertainment

New car launching event, online concert mixed into virtual showcase

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 28, 2020 - 13:28       Updated : Oct 28, 2020 - 13:28
(SM Entertainment)
(SM Entertainment)
South Korea's largest entertainment and auto companies plan to introduce an unprecedented virtual showcase combining an online concert and a new car launching event next month, according to an announcement Wednesday.

SM Entertainment and Hyundai Motor Co. said they will jointly unveil a new concept virtual showcase, titled "Beyond DRIVE," on the automaker's YouTube channel HyundaiWorldwide at 10 p.m. on Sunday (Korean time).

Hyundai will announce the launching of its new compact SUV, the all-new Tucson, during the showcase, which will also feature various genres of performances and acting against the backdrop of the sea, space, Lilliput and a forest, with Kai, a member of K-pop boy band EXO, taking the leading role.

It tells the story of a protagonist who leads a normal life as a publishing company employee after abandoning his childhood dream and finds his true self by traveling in space in pursuit of a mysterious light after meeting Tucson.

A musical-like performance will be shown based on stage technologies that combine storytelling elements with augmented reality (AR) and extended reality, while the all-new Tucson embodied with AR technology flies over the stage, they said, adding contemporary dancer Kim Seol-jin, world-renowned Gamberz Crew's Bboy Kill and choreographer Baek Koo-young have participated in the planning of the showcase.

"Beyond DRIVE, created as a result of the meeting of different industries, is a new method of car launching communications that differ from the conventional events focused on the delivery of information," said a Hyundai official. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114