 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Exports of cleaning appliances soar amid virus outbreak

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 28, 2020 - 11:12       Updated : Oct 28, 2020 - 11:13

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korea's exports of air purifiers and other home cleaning appliances spiked in the first nine months of the year amid the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Wednesday.

Outbound shipments of air purifiers shot up nearly 60 percent on-year to $157 million in the January-September period, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Exports of dishwashers surged 22.5 percent to $169 million over the cited period, and those of clothes dryers rocketed 72 percent to $556 million. Exports of vacuum cleaners jumped 26.9 percent to $70.6 million.

Market watchers said the sharp rise in exports of those home appliances came as people stayed home more in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The United States was the largest destination for those electronics products, taking up the largest portion of about 77 percent for clothes dryers alone.

The stellar exports came as South Korea's overall overseas shipments shrank 8.6 percent on-year during the same period due to the pandemic. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114