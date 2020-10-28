Corporate bond sales increase 12.9% in Sept.

(Yonhap)

South Korean companies' bond sales rose 12.9 percent in September from a month earlier and their share offerings jumped 49.1 percent, data showed Wednesday.



Local businesses raised 16.47 trillion won ($14.6 billion) by selling bonds in September, up 1.88 trillion won from August, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).



Increased sales of debt by financial and nonfinancial companies led the overall rise, offsetting a fall of 409.3 billion won in the issuance of asset-backed securities.



The outstanding value of bonds issued by South Korean corporations came to 559.8 trillion won as of end-September, up 3.3 trillion won from a month earlier.



Share offerings stood at 812.9 billion won in September, up 49.1 percent from a month earlier.



Initial public offerings of 12 companies, including mobile game giant Kakao Games, came to 637.1 billion won in September, while rights issues of eight companies stood at 175.8 billion won, according to the data. (Yonhap)