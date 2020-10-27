Citibank Korea officially names first female CEO

Yoo Myung-soon, new CEO of Citibank Korea (Citibank Korea)
Yoo Myung-soon, incumbent interim chief executive officer of Citibank Korea, was officially tapped to lead the bank as the first female chief to lead the US lender’s local unit, officials said Tuesday.
The South Korean subsidiary of the New York-based bank held a general meeting of stockholders and the board of directors early in the morning to approve and confirm Yoo’s appointment.
Yoo, who previously served as the bank’s senior executive vice president, was named as an interim CEO after former chief Park Jin-hei stepped down from the position in September. The official appointment came after the bank’s recommendation committee suggested her as the sole candidate for the top post earlier this month.
Yoo joined Citibank Korea in 1987 after graduating from Ewha Womans University. With expertise in corporate banking, she held significant posts at the bank, including the head of investment banking and the corporate department’s risk managing director. She also played a key role in launching South Korea desks in Vietnam and across Europe, according to officials.
