 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Lotte delivery workers launch strike demanding better treatment

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 27, 2020 - 13:07       Updated : Oct 27, 2020 - 16:03
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Delivery workers at Lotte Global Logistics on Tuesday launched a nationwide strike to demand better treatment following the deaths of their colleagues apparently from overwork.

The workers announced the strike at a distribution center in southeastern Seoul, saying they will be joined by around 250 colleagues across the nation in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province, Gwangju, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province.

"Lotte Global Logistics has made enormous profits thanks to increased delivery volumes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the treatment of delivery workers is worsening," a member of a trade union representing workers at Lotte and other logistics companies said.

"The company, which carries all responsibility and authority, must resolve the situation," he said.

The workers laid out six demands, including the restoration of their payments per delivery to previous levels, easing the burden of sorting parcels and recognition of their trade union.

A Lotte official said the company does not expect the strike to seriously disrupt deliveries.

"We will make sure there are no disruptions to deliveries by adjusting the number of workers assigned to each zone," the official said, adding that the striking workers account for only 2.5 percent of the total workforce.

The official also denied that Lotte has lowered payments per delivery, saying the union was referring to a reduction in subsidies the company used to provide to certain delivery outlets following the increase in delivery volumes.

Logistics companies have scrambled to announce measures to improve working conditions for deliverymen amid a public outcry over the deaths of at least 13 workers this year, apparently due to overwork.

The strain on workers comes as the coronavirus pandemic has fueled online shopping and increased demand for home deliveries.

Lotte announced Monday it will add 1,000 more workers in phases to sort parcels, adjust the volume of deliveries per worker based on expert recommendations, and require outlets to provide workers with insurance for industrial accidents.

Hanjin Transportation also announced the suspension of deliveries after 10 p.m. starting next month.

Last week, industry leader CJ Logistics said it will hire 4,000 more workers in phases to handle only the sorting of parcels and set an appropriate daily workload based on expert recommendations.

On his second visit to a distribution center, earlier Tuesday, ruling Democratic Party leader Lee Nak-yon vowed to push forward a bill aimed at preventing overwork among deliverymen.

"The details (of the bill) have almost been finalized, so I will have it passed this (parliamentary) session," he said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114