USFK requires flu shots for all members, stresses vaccine safety

The US Forces Korea (USFK) called on its members Tuesday to get flu vaccination, stressing that its flu vaccine is safe without reports of serious adverse effects.



All US military members are required to receive the seasonal flu vaccine annually, and Commander Gen. Robert Abrams has directed all of the USFK members to get their flu shots by Dec. 1.



"The potential exposure of the COVID-19 virus is something we cannot afford to risk by delaying or avoiding the flu shot. Do your part to protect the force, and get your shot today," Abrams said according to the USFK statement.



The commander also said the flu vaccine, distributed by the US Department of Defense, has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and is safe.



"Unlike other global reports regarding various vaccines potentially linked to illness and death, there have been zero reports of serious adverse effects or reactions reported across the DoD medical system associated with this vaccine," the statement read.



The South Korean government has been implementing a free flu shots program for elderly and young citizens and called for the need to expand the program, as the country has been working hard to stem the spread of the new coronavirus and seasonal influenza.



Concerns, however, have grown over potential side effects of the vaccination after dozens died recently after taking flu shots, though the government has said there is no direct link between those deaths and vaccines.