 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Corporate land ownership in S. Korea on steady rise

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 27, 2020 - 11:09       Updated : Oct 27, 2020 - 11:09
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Corporate ownership of land in South Korea has been on a steady rise in recent years amid rising criticism of conglomerates' real estate investment, government data showed Tuesday.

South Korean companies owned 6.953 square kilometers of land in 2019, up 1.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

It represents 11.3 percent of the country's total land area, up from a 10.1 percent share in 2012.

Corporate land ownership had been growing annually since 2012 before inching down in 2018 and bouncing back last year.

The increase in corporate land ownership comes as South Korea's family-controlled conglomerates, widely known as chaebol, are under flak for indulging in real estate development and leasing businesses.

The Citizens' Coalition for Economic Justice has announced that the value of land owned by the country's top five chaebol -- Samsung, Hyundai Motor, SK, LG and Lotte -- has risen by 61 trillion won ($54 billion) over the past 23 years.

In contrast to the upturn in corporate land ownership, land owned by individuals has been declining steadily over the cited period, the data also showed.

Individuals owned 46,633 square kilometers of land in South Korea last year, lower than 46,755 square kilometers in 2018 and 47,504 square kilometers seven years earlier. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114