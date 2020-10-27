Samsung Card Q3 net income up 41.1% to 128.1b won

(Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Card Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 128.1 billion won ($113.4 million), up 41.1 percent from a year earlier.



The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 173.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 120.1 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 10.4 percent to 772.1 billion won.



The operating profit was 22.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available. (Yonhap)