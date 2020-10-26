Halloween evokes COVID-19 nightmares after restrictions eased

By Kim Arin

Halloween celebrations might be more frightful this year in South Korea, as the country is set to keep the least intensive form of social distancing through the end of October.Vice Minister of Health and Welfare Kang Do-tae on Monday issued coronavirus warnings ahead of the scary holiday.“We worry there might be spread among young people at nightclubs and bars over the Halloween weekend,” he said. “Remember the May outbreak in Itaewon, and refrain from visiting close-contact settings.”The ministry said it would stick to the least restrictive tier of its social distancing framework at least until the end of this month.An outbreak among clubgoers in Itaewon, central Seoul, in May spawned fears of a resurgence in the capital.Halloween events are to take place at the country’s largest theme parks.A theme park in Jamsil, southern Seoul, is seeing nearly a 70 percent drop in visitors from a year ago, according to an official there.“We are doing everything possible to minimize contact among visitors as well as staffers. The usual performances are canceled, and everyone has to wear face masks at all times,” she said.Another theme park in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, said its number of visitors has almost halved since the pandemic began.“The annual festivities have been curtailed for purposes of preventing transmissions. This year, it’s mostly the decor and scenery for people to get the feel of Halloween without necessarily being exposed to the risks,” said an official there.A 27-year-old server at one of the biggest nightclubs in Itaewon said parties were planned for the upcoming weekend.“We tell people to wear face masks, but obviously not when they are drinking,” he said. But he added that if people forgo masks, the club cannot really force them either.Young people have shown mixed reactions on the special warnings over Halloween.An Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province, resident in her late 20s who commutes to Seoul five days a week said “hardly anyone” in her circles practiced social distancing anymore.“Since the social distancing rules were relaxed, it’s been like the coronavirus never happened,” she said. “But I don’t think it’s fair to blame young people for the spread, if it occurs. People are slacking on the rules mostly because they were told it’s OK.”A Seoul university student said he was “frustrated with everything being canceled.” “I don’t see why drinking would be more dangerous than dining at restaurants or cafes,” he said.Health experts agree that risks are present any time people gather. To keep Halloween free of a coronavirus scare, parties and celebrations should be kept minimal, they said.Pulmonologist Dr. Chun Eun-mi of western Seoul’s Ewha Womans University Medical Center said social distancing breaches were bound to happen when large crowds are involved. “There have been instances of transmission through social activities when everyone supposedly wore face masks and kept distanced from one another,” she said.Even at outdoor parks, which are generally much safer than indoors, the colder temperatures of late October will make it easier for people to get sick. “Common cold symptoms are indistinguishable from those of COVID-19. You need to be tested to know which one you have,” she said.Infectious disease specialist Dr. Kim Woo-joo of Korea University Medical Center in Guro, southern Seoul, said the risk communication has to be clear from the top.“There appears to be fatigue setting in among the public with coronavirus precautions. In telling people to ease up on physical distancing, the authorities need to communicate the associated risks clearly as well,” he said.