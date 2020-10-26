 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Life&Style

Income disparity in entertainment industry on the rise

By Park Yuna
Published : Oct 26, 2020 - 15:45       Updated : Oct 26, 2020 - 16:23
(123rf)
(123rf)
The income gap among artists in the entertainment industry in Korea has widened over the past several years with the disparity among singers the most stark, surpassing that among actors and models, government figures showed.

The total annual income of 63 singers in Korea – the top 1 percent of singers in Korea in terms of earnings -- recorded 217 billion won ($192.2 million) in 2018, accounting for 53 percent of the total income of singers, according to the document submitted by the National Tax Service to Rep. Yang Kyung-sook of the ruling Democratic Party.

The singers in the top 1 percent earned 3.4 billion won each on average in 2018, which is 113 times higher than the annual income of singers, which was 64 million won on average.

The income gap has intensified compared to 2014 when the average annual income of the top 1 percent of singers was 93 percent higher than the rest, accounting for less than 50 percent of the total annual income of singers in Korea.

“The income disparity in the entertainment field is getting worse,” Yang said in a statement. “We should encourage artists to file transparent income reports as well as protect low-income artists through the employment insurance program.”

In the acting sector, the 180 actors in the top 1 percent reported a total of 306 billion won in income in 2018, accounting for 46.9 percent of the total income among actors. Their average annual salary of the top 1 percent of actors came in at 1.7 billion, won while the average salary of actors was 36 million won.

The income disparity among models followed. The top 81 models earned 500 million won on average in 2018, while the annual yearly income for models stood at 11 million won.

By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114