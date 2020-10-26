S. Korea to send fewer emergency text alerts from next year: Safety Ministry

The government will introduce stricter rules for emergency text alerts starting next year in response to a growing public fatigue over such notifications amid COVID-19 pandemic.
In response to an inquiry by Rep. Park Soo-young of the People Power Party, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said it plans to restrict sending emergency text alerts from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. starting in 2021. At the same time, using the text alert system to promote government policies will be barred all times.
That there has been no new discovery of COVID-19 cases doesn’t qualify for emergency notifications, but local authorities can use the system to inform the public of the availability of the transmission and movement routes of confirmed patients, the ministry said.
The ministry data show that from January to September this year, a total of 34,679 emergency text alerts have been sent out by central government and local authorities.
The figure averages to 126 emergency notifications per day, and Rep. Park argued that many people have felt uncomfortable by being bombarded with too many such alerts in a day.
South Korea has allowed government agencies to send out emergency text alerts as a means to warn the public of natural disasters and provide guidelines in emergency situations.
With the COVID-19 pandemic in force, the increasing number of repetitive messages about the coronavirus situation has made people grow weary of the emergency announcements.
Some have feared the phenomenon will lead people to develop a tolerance to disaster alerts and undermine their effectiveness in the event of greater emergencies.
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
)