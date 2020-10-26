Hyundai Motor turns to loss in Q3 on recall provisions

(Hyundai Motor Co.)

Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker by sales, said Monday it shifted to a loss in the third quarter from a year earlier on hefty provisions for recalls and quality management.



For the three months that ended in September, Hyundai swung to a net loss of 188.8 billion won ($167 million) from a net profit of 460.5 billion won in the same period of last year, the company said in a statement.



"Vehicle sales improved in advanced markets in the third quarter as border shutdowns eased amid the coronavirus outbreak but quality-related provisions resulted in the net loss," Senior Vice President Kim Sang-hyun, head of the Finance & Accounting Division at Hyundai, said in a conference call with analysts.



Hyundai expects the COVID-19 pandemic-related uncertainties will remain a major drag for the carmaker in the fourth quarter, together with the won's strengthening against the US dollar.



The company will focus on maintaining profitability in the fourth quarter based on sales of new models, such as the Hyundai Tuscon SUV and the Genesis GV70 SUV in global markets, he said.



Hyundai put aside 2.1 trillion won in provisions for the costs for the recall of a faulty engine and preemptive measures for quality management, which was reflected in the quarterly results.



Late last year, Hyundai Motor Group reached a settlement with car owners over its Theta II gasoline direct injection (GDi) engine for problems, such as engine stall and non-collision fires, in the United States.



Hyundai Motor said last week it will voluntarily recall 77,000 Kona Electric models due to a faulty battery cell component, as 14 cases of fires in the model -- 10 domestically and four overseas -- have been reported since 2018.



To revive sales in China, the company said it plans to launch four models -- the Mistra midsize sedan, the Tucson SUV, a customized multi-purpose vehicle and an all-electric vehicle -- in the world's biggest automobile market next year.



"We will overhaul the business structure in China by streamlining dealerships, focusing on competitive models and expanding sales through online channels," Vice President Lee Kyung-tae, managing China Team at Hyundai, said.



Hyundai said it will also begin marketing activities to promote high-end vehicles with the plaque of Hyundai's independent Genesis brand next year.



Hyundai has suffered declining sales in China in the past two years after Seoul and Beijing were at odds over the deployment of a US anti-missile system called THAAD in South Korea in 2017.



It also shifted to an operating loss of 313.8 billion won in the third quarter from an operating profit of 378.5 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 2.3 percent to 27.58 trillion won from 26.97 trillion won during the same period.



From January to September, net profit plunged 69 percent to 741.1 billion won from 2.41 trillion won.



Operating profit fell 53 percent on-year to 1.14 trillion won from 2.44 trillion won in the first nine months. Sales fell 4.1 percent to 74.75 trillion won from 77.92 trillion won during the cited period.



Hyundai sold a total of 2,604,205 vehicles in the first nine months, down 19 percent from 3,229,669 units in the year-ago period. (Yonhap)