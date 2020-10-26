[Photo News] BMW Driving Center celebrates 1 million visitors

(BMW Korea)
BMW Korea said Monday its BMW Driving Center in Yeongjongdo, Incheon celebrated an accumulated 1 million visitors, since opening in August 2014.
The BMW Driving Center offers various hands-on programs, such as test-drives on its 2.6-kilometer driving track and education courses for children.
The center in Yeongjongdo is the company‘s first to be built in Asia and the third in the world, after Germany and the US, the company said.
Written by Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)