 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

NH NongHyup sets up Myanmar branch

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Oct 26, 2020 - 15:24       Updated : Oct 26, 2020 - 15:25
Kim Jong-hee, head of NongHyup Finance Myanmar (fourth from left), local managers and employees pose for a photo to celebrate the opening of a new branch office in Yangon, Myanmar. (NH NongHyup Bank)
Kim Jong-hee, head of NongHyup Finance Myanmar (fourth from left), local managers and employees pose for a photo to celebrate the opening of a new branch office in Yangon, Myanmar. (NH NongHyup Bank)
NH NongHyup Bank said Monday it has launched its branch office in Yangon, the largest city of Myanmar to expand its presence in the Southeast Asian country. 

The establishment of Yangon-based branch came after the lender had obtained final approval from the country’s central bank in late June. It is the second regional office branch, followed after NongHyup Finance Myanmar, a microfinancing institution that has been in operation since 2016.

The Yangon office will set a foothold for the bank to strengthen partnership with Myanmar’s financial authorities, as well as to lay the groundwork for its banking business in the country, officials said. 

As part of localization strategy, NH NongHyup hired a local manager named Myint Myint Thu as the branch head to offer financial services optimized for the country’s finance environment. With the agriculture sector being the backbone of Myanmar’s economy, the bank is planning to develop business models employing its expertise in agricultural finance, they added. 

An opening ceremony of the new branch was held online in line with the Myanmar government’s quarantine measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, including real-time interaction between employees in South Korea and Myanmar through videoconferencing. 

By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114