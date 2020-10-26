Hyundai Rotem swings to black in Q3

(Hyundai Rotem Co.)

Hyundai Rotem Co. on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 4.6 billion won ($4.1 million), swinging from a loss of 117.5 billion won a year earlier.



Operating income for the July-September period was 31.1 billion, compared with a loss of 96.6 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 8.8 percent to 693.2 billion won.



The operating profit was 70.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available. (Yonhap)