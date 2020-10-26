 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Defense ministry reviewing possible provision of intelligence on slain official to UN

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 26, 2020 - 13:35       Updated : Oct 26, 2020 - 13:35

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korea is considering providing the United Nations with military intelligence collected in the course of North Korea's killing of one of its citizens if the UN launches an investigation, Defense Minister Suh Wook said Monday.

On Sept. 22, North Korea fatally shot the 47-year-old official, who was adrift in its side of the Yellow Sea, and burned his body, according to the South Korean military. He went missing the previous day while on duty near the western border island of Yeonpyeong.

The authorities also said that the official was presumed to have sought to defect to the North, citing military intelligence.

The Coast Guard also made an interim conclusion earlier this month that he sought the defection after losing money in gambling.

North Korea acknowledged the shooting but claimed it only burned a "floating material" he used, not his body. The bereaved family has also challenged the claim of his attempt to defect and has been appealing to the UN for a fresh investigation.

"If the UN carries out an investigation, we will present the facts that we have," Suh said during a parliamentary audit of the ministry, stressing that the military stuck with its earlier assessment.

"We judge the incident based upon primary sources, and a legal review is under way on providing those sources," he said in an answer to Rep. Ha Tae-keung of the main opposition People Power Party who pointed out that there exists no smoking gun to back such judgment.

Last week, Tomas Ojea Quintana, the UN special rapporteur on North Korea's human rights situation, raised the tragic incident during a meeting of the UN General Assembly and denounced the killing as a violation of international human rights law.

Suh said he is aware that the incident was reported to the UN and that his ministry has not yet received any official request for the submission of related information. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114