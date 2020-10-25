 Back To Top
Business

Synergy Hill+Knowlton Strategies Korea bags multiple PR awards

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Oct 28, 2020 - 12:14       Updated : Oct 28, 2020 - 12:18
Members of Synergy Hill+Knowlton Strategies Korea Synergy (Hill+Knowlton Strategies Korea)
Members of Synergy Hill+Knowlton Strategies Korea Synergy (Hill+Knowlton Strategies Korea)
Synergy Hill+Knowlton Strategies Korea has bagged three awards this year: the SABRE Awards, PR Awards Asia and the Asia Pacific Stevie Awards.

Delivered by the Holmes Report, which publishes an annual international public relations report, the SABRE Awards are among the largest such awards programs. The firm won for North Asia PR Consultancies of the Year, both this year and last year.

At PR Awards Asia, Synergy Hill+Knowlton Strategies Korea was named the Japan/Korea PR Consultancy of the year, taking home the trophy three years in a row. At the Asia Pacific Stevie Awards, it won bronze for the Most Innovative Public Relations Agency of the Year.

One of the firm’s recent public relations projects is the global influencer project for the launching of LG Electronics’ laptop G8X ThinQ, which involved working with some 200 influencers from 21 countries that reached over 5 million consumers around the world.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
