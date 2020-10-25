 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Life&Style

Kevin Laurence O’Rourke dies at 81

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Oct 25, 2020 - 18:11       Updated : Oct 25, 2020 - 18:11
Kevin Laurence O’Rourke (Kyung Hee University)
Kevin Laurence O’Rourke (Kyung Hee University)

Kevin Laurence O’Rourke, a trailblazer of Korean literature translation, passed away Friday at the age of 81.

O’Rourke, who has translated more than 2,000 Korean literary works into English, was a leading foreign figure in the Korean literature scene.

According to Kyung Hee University, O’Rourke was born in Ireland in 1939. He became a Catholic priest in 1963. The following year, he started to serve as an assistant priest at Soyangro Catholic Church in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province.

While serving here, O’Rourke took interest in Korean culture and literature, and was the first foreign national to earn a Ph.D. in Korean literature from Yonsei University in 1982. From 1977 to 2005, he taught at the English language and literature department at Kyung Hee University.

O’Rourke translated numerous Korean literary works including Choi In-hun’s novel “The Square” and Lee Mun-yol’s novel “Our Twisted Hero.”

In 2017, he was the winner of the well-recognized Daesan Literary Award in translation.

The funeral visitation is being held at the Catholic University of Korea Eunpyeong St. Mary’s Hospital in western Seoul. The funeral service is to be held Monday.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114