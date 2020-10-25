 Back To Top
National

Moon to send condolence message to family of late Samsung head

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 25, 2020 - 17:10       Updated : Oct 25, 2020 - 17:12
(Cheong Wa Dae)
(Cheong Wa Dae)
President Moon Jae-in will deliver a condolence message to the bereaved family of Samsung Group chief Lee Kun-hee, who died at age 78, the presidential office said Sunday.

Moon's chief of staff, Noh Young-min, and Cheong Wa Dae's senior secretary for economic affairs, Lee Ho-seung, plan to pay respects in person to Lee at the funeral home at the Samsung Medical Center in southern Seoul, Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok said.

Noh will deliver Moon's verbal message to Lee's surviving family members, Kang added. The timing of the visit will be decided through consultation with the family, Kang said.

The president will also deliver a personally signed condolence wreath to Lee's funeral home.

Lee, Samsung Electronics Co. chairman, considered one of the most crucial business leaders in South Korea's post-war economic advancement, died Sunday after being hospitalized for years following a heart attack in 2014. (Yonhap)
