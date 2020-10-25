 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Private funeral planned for Lee Kun-hee

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Oct 25, 2020 - 15:55       Updated : Oct 25, 2020 - 18:12
Reporters wait at the entrance of the funeral hall of Samsung Medical Center in Gangnam, Seoul, on Sunday when Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee passed away. (Yonhap)
Reporters wait at the entrance of the funeral hall of Samsung Medical Center in Gangnam, Seoul, on Sunday when Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee passed away. (Yonhap)
Although long anticipated throughout his years spent in hospital, the passing of Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee shook the nation Sunday morning.

With Samsung Group formally confirming the late Lee’s passing, reporters flocked to the funeral hall of Samsung Medical Center in Ilwon-dong, Seoul, despite the conglomerate’s message that they would “courteously refuse any visits or presents of condolence.”

Samsung said that the wake will be held for four days, and displayed a message in the front of the venue reading, “journalists are restricted from entering.”

Although the attempt to humbly send off the leader of South Korea’s largest conglomerate was seemingly in consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing, condolence flowers and visitors began to arrive from early afternoon.

Samsung said that officially, only family members, relatives, former and current executives of Samsung Group and acquaintances would be able to pay their respects. Samsung Group presidents and others are scheduled to pay their respects after 10 a.m. on Monday. The funeral will be held Wednesday as a family affair, the group said.

Lee Jae-yong, accompanied by his son and daughter also arrived at the funeral hall at around 5 p.m.

Business leaders including CJ Group Chairman Lee Jae-hyun and HDC Hyundai Development Company Chairman Chung Mong-gyu came to pay their respects.

Wreaths were seen arriving from National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug, Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Sung Yoon-mo, leader of the Democratic Party of Korea Lee Nak-yon, Hyosung Chairman Cho Hyun-joon and Doosan’s Park Jeong-won.

Samsung Group set up an online memorial hall for the late chairman via the company’s internal system. Chairman Lee’s obituary was announced to the group’s executives and employees earlier in the day.

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114