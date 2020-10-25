Private funeral planned for Lee Kun-hee

Although long anticipated throughout his years spent in hospital, the passing of Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee shook the nation Sunday morning.
With Samsung Group formally confirming the late Lee’s passing, reporters flocked to the funeral hall of Samsung Medical Center in Ilwon-dong, Seoul, despite the conglomerate’s message that they would “courteously refuse any visits or presents of condolence.”
Samsung said that the wake will be held for four days, and displayed a message in the front of the venue reading, “journalists are restricted from entering.”
Although the attempt to humbly send off the leader of South Korea’s largest conglomerate was seemingly in consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing, condolence flowers and visitors began to arrive from early afternoon.
Samsung said that officially, only family members, relatives, former and current executives of Samsung Group and acquaintances would be able to pay their respects. Samsung Group presidents and others are scheduled to pay their respects after 10 a.m. on Monday. The funeral will be held Wednesday as a family affair, the group said.
Lee Jae-yong, accompanied by his son and daughter also arrived at the funeral hall at around 5 p.m.
Business leaders including CJ Group Chairman Lee Jae-hyun and HDC Hyundai Development Company Chairman Chung Mong-gyu came to pay their respects.
Wreaths were seen arriving from National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug, Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Sung Yoon-mo, leader of the Democratic Party of Korea Lee Nak-yon, Hyosung Chairman Cho Hyun-joon and Doosan’s Park Jeong-won.
Samsung Group set up an online memorial hall for the late chairman via the company’s internal system. Chairman Lee’s obituary was announced to the group’s executives and employees earlier in the day.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
)