Will Samsung make changes in governance structure?

(Yonhap)



Samsung Group’s governance structure faces further changes after the death on Sunday of group Chairman Lee Kun-hee.



Samsung Group’s owner family is expected to find ways to transfer at least some of the deceased’s financial assets to his son, Lee Jae-yong, and strengthen the family’s grip on South Korea’s largest conglomerate.



Under the current corporate structure, Lee Jae-yong is exercising management rights at Samsung Electronics through his stocks in Samsung Construction & Trading and Samsung Life.



Lee Jae-yong holds 17.08 percent of Samsung C&T, which holds 5.01 percent of shares in Samsung Electronics. Samsung C&T holds 19.34 percent of shares in Samsung Life, which holds 8.51 percent of shares in the electronics unit.



Lee Jae-yong has already secured his management rights at Samsung Electronics but could further strengthen his control over the conglomerate if he acquires more stocks in Samsung Life -- in which he holds a stake of only 0.06 percent -- or other firms related to the governance structure.



Lee Kun-hee was the largest shareholder of Samsung Life, with 20.76 percent of stocks. Lee also held 4.18 percent of common stocks and 0.08 percent of preferred stocks in Samsung Electronics. His shares in Samsung Construction & Trading and Samsung SDS also accounted for 2.88 percent and 0.01 percent of the total, respectively.



The value of Lee Kun-hee’s stocks in Samsung Group was recently assessed at some 18 trillion won.



For Lee Jae-yong to inherit them, he would have to pay 9 trillion won in tax under Korea’s inheritance tax laws. To inherit 4.18 percent of stocks in Samsung Electronics alone, the tax bill is estimated at 1 trillion won.



Lee Jae-yong inheriting all his father’s financial assets is an unlikely scenario due to the cost, but he could manage to leverage his current assets and acquire at least some of the assets that his father left behind, according to industry sources.



To raise the funds required to pay the tax bill and inherit some of the stocks, Lee Jae-yong could potentially sell his stocks in Samsung SDS, according to local investors.



Lee Jae-yong holds a 9.2 percent stake in Samsung SDS and a 0.06 percent stake in Samsung Life, according to the regulatory filings.



Samsung Electronics, in the meantime, could expand its dividend policy to help its vice chairman pay the interest, according to an official from a local financial firm.



Meanwhile, Samsung Group might also need to make extensive changes to its governance structure as the Democratic Party here is seeking to pass reform bills that would prevent insurance firms from investing more than 3 percent of their total assets.



If the legislation passed, Samsung Life would be obliged to sell its stocks in Samsung Electronics. Samsung Life would need to dispose of around 20 trillion won worth of stocks.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)