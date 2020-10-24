Tax agency mulls taxation for Google's 30 pct commission

South Korea's tax agency said

Saturday it will consider imposing taxes on Google Inc.'s planned

enforcement of a 30 percent commission on in-app purchases of

digital content from its Play Store next year.



In a written answer submitted to Rep. Kim Soo-hong of the

ruling Democratic Party, the National Tax Service said it will

consider various measures to impose taxes on Google's income from

the fees and will closely monitor the size of Google's sales in the

domestic application market.



The NTS said it can levy taxes on the US tech giant as the

company does business through agents or affiliated companies in

Korea despite the lack of a physical office.



Google has recently come under intense scrutiny from regulators

after it adopted a new policy last month to make all apps on its

Play Store use its proprietary billing system.



Under the new policy set to take effect in October next year,

Google plans to take a 30 percent commission on all digital content

purchases by users.



In January, the tax agency slapped 600 billion won ($532

million) in corporate taxes on Google Korea as it stated the US

company makes profits from its business in Korea.



Google Korea paid the taxes but at the same time it filed a