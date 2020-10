GS E&C’s apartment brand Xi soars to top in popularity

Major South Korean builder GS Engineering & Construction’s Xi has become the most preferred apartment brand among potential homebuyers prioritized by the government’s housing scheme this year, as of late September.GS E&C, which analyzed data from the Korea Appraisal Board, said Xi was the choice for over 350,000 out of 2.9 million “first-served” potential homebuyers who hold a housing subscription savings account and meet the requirements for a priority treatment when being selected by a draw.Accounting for 16.8 percent of all top-tier potential homebuyers, Xi soared in popularity this year.When applications were opened for the brand’s new 232-household apartment in the neighborhood of Gaepo-dong in Gangnam earlier this year, over 15,000 potential homebuyers applied, further proving the competitiveness of the market, the firm said.“The recent performance shows that Xi is being seen as a high-end apartment brand and goes to show that Xi has an advantage in brand competitiveness,” one official at the company said.By Yim Hyun-su ( hyunsu@heraldcorp.com