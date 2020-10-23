 Back To Top
Finance

Hyundai Engineering & Construction Q3 net profit down 61.6% to 83.8b won

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 23, 2020 - 13:49       Updated : Oct 23, 2020 - 13:49
Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 83.8 billion won ($73.9 million), down 61.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 139.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with an operating income of 239.2 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 1.1 percent to 4.04 trillion won.

The operating profit was 13.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available. (Yonhap)
