Government to hold job fair for global financial organization aspirants

South Korea will hold a recruiting fair via teleconference next month for those who aspire to join global financial organizations, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said Friday.



The 11 participating organizations are the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, Asia Development Bank, Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank, African Development Bank, Central American Bank for Economic Integration, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Global Climate Fund, Global Green Growth Institute, Inter-American Development Bank and Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.



The 12th annual job fair for global financial organizations will take place from Nov. 17-19 in the form of a videoconference in which human resources managers of the respective organizations will hold recruiting briefings and interviews.



Interested job seekers may register at the official website (http://ificf.kr), starting Friday up to Nov. 13 and submit their resumes in English, should they wish to attend a job interview session. Detailed information on job openings and requirements will be updated on the website.



“The government plans to offer full-fledged support for outstanding Korean individuals who wish to extend their career onto global financial organizations,” the ministry said in a release.



By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)



