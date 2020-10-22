SBS drama ‘The Penthouse: War in Life’ to show row over education, real estate

The cast of the SBS drama “The Penthouse: War in Life” poses at an online press conference Thursday. (SBS)



Different human desires are set to clash in SBS’ new suspense drama “The Penthouse: War in Life” starting at 10 p.m., Monday.



Director Joo Dong-min and screenwriter Kim Soon-ok have joined hands again for this drama after “The Last Empress,” their previous SBS drama featuring actress Jang Na-ra, met with success in 2018.



“The Penthouse: War in Life” is set in Hera Palace, a 100-story luxury apartment in the heart of Seoul. It deals with two of the hottest topics in South Korean society today, education and real estate, and depicts three mothers who desperately want their children to succeed.



Conflict among the three strong personalities is at the heart of the drama, with each trying to fill her heart’s desire. Lee Ji-ah appears as Shim Soo-ryun, who reigns at the top of Hera Palace after marrying Joo Dan-te -- played by veteran villain actor Um Ki-joon. Alongside Shim is Chun Seo-jin, played by Kim So-yeon, who has never failed to take whatever she desired, whether it be another person’s dreams or another woman’s man.



Then there is Oh Yoon-hee, played by Eugene, who doesn’t come from a wealthy family but wants to do everything she can for her daughter.



“When I first read the script I found it entertaining,” said Lee Ji-ah in an online press conference Thursday. “It was the first time I couldn’t wait for the next episode because I was so curious what would happen next.”



Um, who plays one of the main villains in the drama, also expressed his enthusiasm for his role.



“My role once again is that of a villain,” said Um during the online press conference. “I tried to be a villain of the villains.”



Kim So-yeon also takes on a villain role for the first time in 20 years after her famous role as Heo Young-mi in MBC’s “All About Eve” in 2000.



“The goal for this drama is that when people think of a female villain, they think of Chun Seo-jin, just like how Heo Young-mi was remembered,” said Kim.



The 20-episode TV drama is set to air at 10 p.m. every Monday and Tuesday on SBS.



By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com)