Finance

Seoul stocks snap 3-day winning streak amid US stimulus uncertainties

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 22, 2020 - 15:55       Updated : Oct 22, 2020 - 16:41
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korean stocks ended a three-day winning streak Thursday amid lingering uncertainties over a new stimulus push in the world's largest economy. The Korean won fell against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 15.81 points, or 0.67 percent, to close at 2,355.05.

Trading volume was moderate at about 802 million shares worth some 9.6 trillion won ($8.5 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 543 to 303.

Foreigners sold a net 73 billion won, while retail investors purchased a net 67 billion won. Institutions bought a net 8 billion won.

Local stocks got off to a weak start and tumbled over 1 percent at the day's lowest, largely on long-stalled stimulus talks in the United States, one of South Korea's largest trade partners.

"Local stocks fell as concerns over the US stimulus deal sparked foreign sell-offs," Kiwoom Securities analyst Seo Sang-young said.

The number of daily local coronavirus cases in South Korea also hit a monthly high, dampening investor sentiment.

In Seoul, most large caps traded lower.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics dipped 1.31 percent to 61,100 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix dropped 0.6 percent to 83,300 won.

Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics sank 4.36 percent to 658,000 won, and Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, declined 1.81 percent to 162,500 won.

Internet portal giant Naver declined 1.51 percent to 293,000 won, but leading chemical maker LG Chem gained 3.57 percent to 639,000 won.

The local currency was trading at 1,132.9 won against the US dollar, down 1.0 won from the previous session's close.

Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys lost 0.9 basis point to 0.925 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond fell 1.5 basis points to 1.209 percent. (Yonhap)
