More unexplained deaths reported, officials find no link to flu vaccines so far

South Korea continues to report more deaths among flu vaccine recipients, with government investigations into their association with vaccines affected by heat fluctuations or contaminations still underway.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said in Wednesday’s press briefing that based on preliminary findings, a link to the flu vaccines was unlikely. Since the briefing, more deaths have been reported by municipal offices across the country, putting the tally at 19 as of Thursday morning.In response to press inquiries at 2 p.m. Thursday, the KDCA confirmed 12 cases of death with suspected ties to the flu vaccines so far. With the exception of a 17-year-old in Incheon and a 53-year-old woman in Seoul, all of the known deaths were people in their 60s or older.With only limited information available, experts are cautious to say anything definitive and wary of this year’s highly unusual set of circumstances negatively affecting public attitudes toward vaccination, a crucial public health intervention that helps protect people against infectious diseases such as the flu, they stressed.That being said, coming down with the flu or a cold this year will be particularly risky as it coincides with the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. Flu and cold symptoms such as cough, sore throat, runny nose and fever are also the hallmark symptoms of COVID-19.Patients displaying coronavirus-like symptoms are asked to present negative test results at most clinics and hospitals. This extra process leads to care being delayed, which can worsen outcomes even in healthy individuals.Pediatric infectious disease specialist Dr. Eun Byung-wook said while uncertainties remain with this year’s batch of flu vaccines, immunizing against the flu was important amid the pandemic.Eun said younger children -- for whom COVID-19 is known to be mild -- are at high risk of developing serious complications from flu. Neuropsychiatric side effects from oseltamivir, more widely known by its brand name Tamiflu here, are also believed to be more common among adolescents.He added, “I hesitate to say anything decisive about their safety at this point. Not all of the vaccines exposed to heat have been withdrawn. But getting vaccinated is the better choice unless investigations reveal otherwise.”Preliminary examinations on the 17-year-old determined his cause of death to be unknown, the police said Monday, quoting the National Forensic Service analysis.Virologist Dr. Paik Soon-young, a professor emeritus at the Catholic University of Korea’s college of medicine, said aside from the Incheon teen and the 53-year-old Seoul woman, the majority of the deaths were among the elderly.“Older adults, pregnant women, children aged between 6 months and 5 years of age are the primary target population for flu vaccination. For them, failing to be vaccinated can be more hazardous,” he said.“But at the same time, it seems they are the ones that could be more severely affected by the vaccines in question -- our understanding of which is very limited as we speak.”He also pointed out that the public health authorities failed to respond more thoroughly to the first reported deaths of people who received heat-exposed flu vaccines. Three residents at a nursing home in Incheon, all in their 80s and 90s, died in the span of three days following vaccination.Infectious disease expert Dr. Kim Woo-joo of Korea University Medical Center in Guro, southern Seoul, said the stressful elements surrounding the flu vaccinations this time can contribute to adverse outcomes in older people.Since the free jab program for people aged 62 or older began Monday, 2,986,107 people rushed to get a shot over just two days.“The elderly should be accompanied on their trip to and from the doctor’s office. Make sure they can be seated in a warm area while waiting. And all of this should take place in a socially distanced manner,” he said.