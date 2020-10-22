Top prosecutor fires back at justice minister, denying biased investigation allegation

Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl Thursday lashed out at Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae, who had accused him of bias and lack of sincerity, saying she has no legal authority to deprive him of his powers to lead investigations.
During a parliamentary inspection of the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office, Yoon said Choo’s decision to sideline him in high-profile investigations into a sprawling financial fraud scandal allegedly involving politicians and incumbent prosecutors was “unlawful and unjust.”
“Most of prosecutors and lawyers think that excluding the prosecutor general from certain cases goes against law. It is certain that the rationale and purpose (of the decision) are unjust,” he said.
The remarks came a day after Choo harshly criticized Yoon, saying he owes an apology to the public for being lax and incomprehensive in the probe into Lime Asset Management. She said prosecutors chose to ignore testimony of a key suspect that he bribed incumbent and former prosecutors.
Yoon dismissed accusations that he only ordered investigators to dig deep into the alleged involvement of ruling party lawmakers and other liberal politicians in the case while being inattentive to findings of possible wrongdoings of prosecutors and politicians from the opposition party.
“I was the one who ordered a thorough investigation from the first. When I was debriefed by a senior prosecutor on the implication of an opposition party politician in the case, I told them to investigate rigorously as I thought it could become an issue in a parliamentary inspection,” Yoon said.
Since July last year, the prosecution has been investigating the massive fraud scheme committed by hedge fund Lime Asset Management, which has led 4,000 victims to lose an estimated 1.6 trillion won ($1.41 billion).
The case of fraud entered a new phase after Kim Bong-hyun, the former chairman of Star Mobility and a prime suspect in the case, released a handwritten letter via his attorney on Oct. 16 claiming he lobbied three sitting prosecutors and an opposition party politician to cover up the case and evade investigations last year.
Prior to the disclosure, investigations had been centered on ruling party politicians and Cheong Wa Dae officials who were embroiled in the political corruption scandal surrounding Lime. So far, a former Cheong Wa Dae official surnamed Kim and Lee Sang-ho, a Democratic Party official, have been tried on charges of receiving money from Kim.
In a second letter unveiled Wednesday, Kim said prosecutors continued their probe into other ruling party lawmakers despite his testimony that they were not related to the Lime case.
The ruling party and the Justice Ministry assert that prosecutors forced Kim to make testimony unfavorable to the liberal bloc while the conservative party said the justice minister tries to level criticism against the conservative bloc through Kim.
On Thursday, the main opposition People Power Party proposed a bill to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate damages caused by the fund financial fraud and suspicion of political corruption involving Lime Asset Management and Optimus Asset Management.
“Serious doubts have been raised as the government and the ruling party tried to conceal and minimize the cases and they were selective about defendants’ testimonies favorable to them,” the party said in the bill.
