Merck wins Korea Bioprocessing Excellence Award

Merck has been recognized with the Korea Bioprocessing Excellence Award at the Biologics Manufacturing Korea 2020 event, the company announced Thursday.



The event, in its ninth year, annually invites some 400 experts from more than 100 governmental groups, nongovernmental organizations, related businesses and academic institutions to honor them in their respective categories. This year’s event was conducted virtually due to COVID-19.



“Merck’s technology was recognized in the upstream cell culture process. Merck offers a diverse range of products to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that enables customers to develop large- and small-molecule drugs safely, effectively and cost-efficiently,” said Kim Yong, head of Process Solutions, Life Science in Korea.



“Merck’s technology includes single-use manufacturing, filtration, chromatography and purification, virus reduction, pharma and biopharma raw materials, drug delivery compounds and engineering and validation services,” Kim added.



By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)