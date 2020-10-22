 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Moody's says quality-related expenses credit negative for Hyundai

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 22, 2020 - 09:40       Updated : Oct 22, 2020 - 09:40
(AP-Yonhap)
(AP-Yonhap)
Moody's Investors Service said Thursday that Hyundai Motor Group's 3.4 trillion-won ($3 billion) quality-related provisions will be credit negative for the South Korean carmaker.

In its recent report, Moody's said the sizable provisions for engine recalls and quality management highlights the continued quality-control challenges facing Hyundai and will hit the carmaker's profitability this year.

Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp. put aside 2.1 trillion won and 1.26 trillion won in provisions for additional costs for the recall of a faulty engine and preemptive measures for quality management, in the July-September quarter, respectively.

Late last year, Hyundai Motor Group reached a settlement with car owners over its Theta II gasoline direct injection (GDi) engine for problems, such as stalling engines and non-collision fires, in the United States.

"These expenses will significantly weaken the two companies' profitability in 2020 and lead to cash outlays over the next one to two years, and come on the back of similar large expenses over the past two years," Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer Yoo Wan-hee said in the report. 

If Hyundai and Kia continue to report similar large expenses in coming years, it could further increase concerns over product quality and undermine brand equity, which in turn could pressure the ratings, the executive said.

The additional expenses were mainly due to an increase in the projected costs related with lifetime warranties provided in 2019 mainly for 2011-18 models equipped with the Theta II GDI engines in the US, to reflect higher-than-expected engine replacement rates and longer than previously assumed vehicle life cycles, Hyundai said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114