 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Brokerages revise up Q3 earnings outlook for major listed firms

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 22, 2020 - 09:16       Updated : Oct 22, 2020 - 09:16
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korean brokerage houses have upgraded their third-quarter earnings outlook for major listed companies despite the coronavirus pandemic, a market tracker said Thursday.

The combined operating income forecast for 173 major listed firms came to 38.2 trillion won ($33.7 billion) for the July-September period as of Wednesday, up 24.1 percent from a year earlier, according to FnGuide.

It also represents a 5.5 percent increase from their estimate of 36.1 trillion won made a month earlier.

The businesses cover those for which three or more local securities companies have put forward their forecasts for third-quarter operating income.

The upgrade came as global tech giant Samsung Electronics Co. and other big businesses reported better-than-expected earnings for the last quarter, shaking off worries about the pandemic's fallout.

Two weeks ago, top-cap Samsung Electronics reported an operating income of 12.3 trillion won for the third quarter, up 58 percent from a year earlier and well above the market consensus in the 10 trillion-won range.

Samsung's earnings surprise came as its chip business got a boost from US sanctions on Huawei Technologies Co. and its mobile sales recovered on pent-up demand amid the pandemic.

LG Chem Ltd., South Korea's No. 1 chemical firm, said Wednesday its third-quarter operating income soared 159 percent on-year to 921 billion won on robust sales of petrochemical and battery products.

Other large caps, which have yet to announce their third-quarter results, are widely expected to chalk up better earnings than earlier expected.

The market consensus for No. 2-cap SK hynix Inc.'s operating income amounts to 1.3 trillion won, up a whopping 176 percent from a year earlier.

In addition, internet portal giant Naver, its rival Kakao, and other IT and game companies are tipped to see their third-quarter operating income surge from a year earlier.

However, securities companies have painted a grim outlook for airlines, hotels and other businesses pounded by the outbreak of COVID-19.

South Korea's top full service carrier, Korean Air Lines Co., is projected to suffer a 66 percent tumble in its third-quarter operating income, with its smaller rival Asiana Airlines Inc. predicted to see its operating loss widen. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114