Business

Lexicon Premium Sound System applied to sporty Genesis G70

By Jo He-rim
Published : Oct 21, 2020 - 17:37       Updated : Oct 21, 2020 - 17:37
Lexicon Premium Sound System (Harman International Korea)
Lexicon Premium Sound System (Harman International Korea)

Harman International Korea said Wednesday its Lexicon Premium Sound System is being offered as an option for the Genesis sports sedan, the New G70, which was recently rolled out.

According to the car audio supplier, the Lexicon Premium Sound System adds six more speakers to the originally installed nine to offer the best audio sound quality, with a high power output Class D Amplifier and under seat subwoofer.

The 15 speakers balance the different ranges of sound, and the subwoofer installed under the front row passenger seat creates strong low notes, the company said.

Featuring Harman’s QuantumLogic surround sound technology, the Lexicon Premium Sound System harmonizes dynamic and powerful sounds to make the passengers feel as if they are inside a concert hall, the company explained.

Harman also said the premium sound system’s Active Sound Design gathers information about driving conditions and makes a virtual engine sound to make driving the sporty sedan more fun.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
