[Video] A glimpse into cafes with unique visual design



Coffee districts in Seoul are moving beyond the old aesthetics and have turned into highly Instagrammable spots. Quirky yet trendy cafes in old settings have infused fresh energy and unbelievable ambiance into these areas. These districts have since placed themselves as the latest “it” spots among the younger generation.



A case in point is Yeonnam-dong. The majority of the cafes, restaurants and old vintage shops are nestled in narrow alleyways, allowing visitors to easily stumble across petite and unusual boutiques.



Uniquely themed cafes and shops have gone viral on social media, especially in recent years, garnering the attention and visits of people across the nation. Coffeehousegoers have been making a beeline to these places to make their Instagram dreams come true by taking snaps of the district.



The area is not just for coffee buffs. Yeonnam-dong, close to the bustling Hongdae, is also frequented by pet owners and runners, who can easily access the neighborhood along Gyeongui Line Forest Park.



The fall season is the perfect time of year to enjoy the gently ruffling breeze under the sun. Please check out the video if you wish to explore this particular cafe joint in Seoul virtually.









Video shot and edited by Ju Young-eun ( Video script and article by Park Jun-hee ( junheeep97@heraldcorp.com Video shot and edited by Ju Young-eun ( yyj4307@heraldcorp.com