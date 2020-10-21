More deaths of flu vaccine recipients under investigation

South Korea is investigating a series of deaths following flu vaccinations for possible association with vaccines affected by heat fluctuations or syringes found to induce contamination.
The latest reported casualties following flu vaccinations Wednesday afternoon involved two people in Gyeonggi Province.
Separately, a Daegu man in his 70s was admitted to the emergency room about an hour and a half after getting a flu shot at a clinic near his home Tuesday and died Wednesday.
Other cases include a 68-year-old man who died at around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday. He was given a flu shot Tuesday morning. Another man, 82, in Daejeon died at around 3 p.m. Tuesday approximately four hours after he received a flu shot earlier that morning. In Gochang, South Jeolla Province, a woman, 77, died at 7 a.m. Tuesday, a day after she received the flu shot Monday morning.
Last week in Incheon, a 17-year-old boy died two days after he had gotten a flu shot, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said in Monday’s press briefing. He reportedly had no preexisting medical conditions.
Respective municipal governments and the public health authorities said post-mortem examinations will be performed on the bodies.
Former director of Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and pulmonologist Dr. Jung Ki-suck said the authorities need to communicate the findings from the investigations as promptly as possible in order for the influenza program to continue as planned.
Flu vaccinations were already suspended last month over handling errors. A further delay or hesitancy from the public due to a lack of transparent communication could result in a backlog of people failing to be vaccinated at the crucial time before the disease’s peak in November, he warned.
“It appears too many deaths have occurred in a short span of a couple of days. Before the agencies in charge are able to identify the causes, no one is going to be able to comment on (the vaccine’s) safety,” he said.
The public health agency declined to respond to questions from reporters on the deceased flu vaccine recipients during a briefing held in the immediate aftermath of the news Tuesday. Press inquiries went largely unaddressed until the first briefing on the flu vaccines Wednesday afternoon.
Infectious disease specialist Dr. Kim Woo-joo of Korea University Medical Center in Guro, southern Seoul, pointed out the vaccines that experienced a cold chain breach or were found to contain unknown particles should have been discarded per guidelines.
“Every decision being made has to be based on principles of science, in a way that can minimize risks,” he said.
Pulmonologist Dr. Han Chang-hoon of the National Health Insurance Service Hospital in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province, said an autopsy was not likely to establish the link between the vaccine and death from a possible adverse event.
“Flu vaccines may cause allergic reactions -- albeit very rarely -- such as anaphylaxis which can be life-threatening. These reactions typically begin soon after the vaccination,” he said. For people with a history of egg allergy who have had severe symptoms such as breathing difficulties, vaccine administration must proceed under strict supervision.
Another pulmonologist, Dr. Chun Eun-mi of western Seoul’s Ewha Womans University Medical Center said there were other preventive measures that can be taken by people who fail to receive flu vaccines due to shortages or other reasons.
“Physical distancing, hand hygiene and face masks go a long way in preventing respiratory diseases,” she said. Flu cases were almost nonexistent during the colder months this year between winter and spring as social distancing and face mask-wearing became more common.
But for some demographics, forgoing flu vaccinations can be riskier. Babies and children under 7 years of age, pregnant women, the elderly and people with medical conditions or otherwise at risk of severe illness are highly urged to get vaccinated, according to government guidelines.
Another key piece of advice is to get enough sleep and rest before and after receiving a flu vaccine, according to Kim of the Korea University Medical Center.
“Dress warmly on your trip to the doctor’s office. Older adults are advised to be accompanied. Drink lots of fluids and take plenty of rest after getting a shot. Pay extra attention to how you are feeling for a few days following vaccination,” he said.
By Kim Arin
