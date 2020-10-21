 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

JB’s Cambodian subsidiary launches e-loan repayment services

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : Oct 21, 2020 - 15:17       Updated : Oct 21, 2020 - 15:17
PPC Bank President Shin Chang-moo (left) poses for a photo with a True Money official in a memorandum-signing ceremony. (JB Financial Group)
PPC Bank President Shin Chang-moo (left) poses for a photo with a True Money official in a memorandum-signing ceremony. (JB Financial Group)
Phnom Penh Commercial Bank -- the Cambodian subsidiary of JB Financial Group’s flagship lender -- signed a deal with a Thailand-based financial technology firm to provide electronic loan repayment services to customers, the South Korean banking group said Wednesday.

PPC Bank’s latest memorandum of understanding with True Money is to allow customers to repay both the principal and interest back to the lender via the fintech firm’s electronic wallet service known as True Money Wallet.

The size of the deal was unannounced.

True Money was founded in 2003 as part of Thai communications conglomerate True Corp., but is currently under Ascend Group, a spinoff of True Corp. and a subsidiary of another Thai conglomerate, Charoen Pokphand Group. It has offices in Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Indonesia and the Philippines, and has inked partnerships with 65,000 firms across Southeast Asia.

PPC Bank has focused on digitalization -- developing a digital core banking system -- which has smoothed the process for loan extensions and management there.

In 2016, JB Financial acquired Cambodia’s PPC Bank via its flagship lender Jeonbuk Bank to offer loan services to local retail customers as well as small and medium-sized enterprises.

By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114