GM introduces first super truck Hummer EV

GMC Hummer EV (GM)
GM introduced Wednesday the brand‘s first super truck, Hummer EV, developed to forge new paths with zero emissions.
It will be the first fully electric addition to GMC’s lineup, GM said, adding that it would be driven by next-generation propulsion technology that enables advanced off-road capability, on-road performance and an immersive driving experience.
GMC is a division of GM that primarily focuses on trucks and utility vehicles.
“This innovative truck comes to the market with speed and purpose, bringing GM another step closer to an all-electric future,” said Mark Reuss, president of General Motors.
The Hummer EV is powered by GM’s new Ultium battery system.
It has a segment-exclusive feature that allows the rear wheels and front wheels to steer at the same angle at low speeds, enabling diagonal movement of the vehicle, for greater maneuverability on challenging terrain. It also has adaptive air suspension that enables the suspension height to be raised approximately 149 millimeters to help the vehicle negotiate extreme off-road situations such as clearing boulders or fording water.
Production begins in late 2021 at GM’s Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center11, a nearly 40-year-old facility repurposed and retooled with a $2.2 billion investment made to electric vehicle production. GM said future production vehicles out of the factory will offer zero emissions.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
)