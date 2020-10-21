 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

GM introduces first super truck Hummer EV

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Oct 21, 2020 - 16:25       Updated : Oct 21, 2020 - 16:25
GMC Hummer EV (GM)
GMC Hummer EV (GM)
GM introduced Wednesday the brand‘s first super truck, Hummer EV, developed to forge new paths with zero emissions.

It will be the first fully electric addition to GMC’s lineup, GM said, adding that it would be driven by next-generation propulsion technology that enables advanced off-road capability, on-road performance and an immersive driving experience.

GMC is a division of GM that primarily focuses on trucks and utility vehicles.

“This innovative truck comes to the market with speed and purpose, bringing GM another step closer to an all-electric future,” said Mark Reuss, president of General Motors.

The Hummer EV is powered by GM’s new Ultium battery system.

It has a segment-exclusive feature that allows the rear wheels and front wheels to steer at the same angle at low speeds, enabling diagonal movement of the vehicle, for greater maneuverability on challenging terrain. It also has adaptive air suspension that enables the suspension height to be raised approximately 149 millimeters to help the vehicle negotiate extreme off-road situations such as clearing boulders or fording water.

Production begins in late 2021 at GM’s Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center11, a nearly 40-year-old facility repurposed and retooled with a $2.2 billion investment made to electric vehicle production. GM said future production vehicles out of the factory will offer zero emissions. 

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114