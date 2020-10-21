[Feature] Migrant workers denounce 'modern-day slavery' in Korea

Migrant workers attend a press conference on the plight they face in Korea, in central Seoul on Sunday. (Yonhap)

The Employment Permit System is supposed to be a win-win solution for South Korean employers struggling to find workers and Asian workers seeking higher-paying jobs overseas.



The 16-year-old system, however, has been criticized for leaving workers vulnerable to abusive practices and even “slave-like” exploitation by employers.



At the center of the dispute is a clause in the legislation that effectively bans workers from changing workplaces.





'Modern-day slaves'



A migrant fisherman from Timor-Leste, who wanted to be identified only as Lopes M., endured appalling working conditions and human rights violations on a small island for years.





A migrant fisherman from Timor-Leste, who wanted to be identified only as Lopes M., speaks about his experience of working long hours without being paid properly at a press conference in central Seoul, Sunday. (Ock Hyun-ju/The Korea Herald)

“During anchovy season, I even went to sea twice a day, had to dry anchovies and take care of fishing nets as well, working for about 15 to 20 hours a day. That didn’t mean I made more money,” Lopes M. said in fluent Korean at a press conference in Seoul on Sunday.



He was virtually locked up and isolated on Gaeyado, off the coast of Gunsan, as he was not allowed to leave without permission from his employer. He was dispatched to other workplaces several times, in breach of his employment contract. He earned about 2 million won ($1,765) per month, which he found out only recently because his employer had kept his bankbook.



“While fishing on the boat, no meal was provided, but only bread and Choco Pies,” he said, referring to a brand of chocolate snack.



Lopes M. first came to Korea in July 2014 and worked for his boss on Gaeyado for four years and 10 months. He got a second work permit in 2019, valid for another four years and 10 months, on the condition that he stay with the same employer.



He escaped from the island in September this year and has been staying at a shelter ever since.



“If I could, I would like to change my workplace and go to Jeju Island, where my friend is,” he said.



The predicament Lopes M. faces is not an isolated one.



In July, the National Human Rights Commission of Korea conducted an inspection into the working conditions of 63 migrant fishing crew members on islands off the west coast and found they clocked 12 hours a day on average with less than an hour for breaks.



Some 90 percent of the workers said they’d had no official days off for a year. Their average monthly income was about 1.87 million won. Based on the minimum wage, they should be paid an average of 3.09 million won, plus significant amounts for overtime. There were six cases where migrant workers had their passports confiscated and 23 where their bankbooks were taken away.





Tied to employers by contract, visa



A Vietnamese national who began working in Korea in June 2019 developed nasal symptoms after prolonged exposure to welding fumes and gases. When he told his employer about it in January, his boss promised to let him change his workplace if he stayed for another six months.



He asked again after six months, only to be refused, blackmailed, assaulted and even accused of carrying the coronavirus.



“After I completed working for a full year on June 19, I asked the boss again whether I could find another employer. The boss rejected it,” said the man, who wanted to be identified only as An. He said his employer forced him to sign a paper agreeing to work there for another three years.







A Vietnamese migrant worker speaks about his experience of being assaulted and blackmailed after attempting to change his workplace, during a press conference in central Seoul on Sunday. (Yonhap)



“On July 13, my employer took my temperature and took me to a health clinic for a coronavirus test, even though I had no symptoms,” An said, adding that he was isolated for two weeks in July in a small room without a bed or bathroom.



After his boss assaulted him in early September, he reported it to the police and filed a petition with a local employment center requesting permission to change his workplace. He is currently awaiting the center’s decision.





Shiva Tharu, a 40-year-old man from Nepal, poses for a picture after an interview with The Korea Herald, Sunday. (Ock Hyun-ju/The Korea Herald)