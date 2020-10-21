Posco International, Seoul Techno Holdings to foster global startups

From left: Posco International CEO Joo Si-bo, SNU Professor Park Hee-jae and Seoul Techno Holdings President Mok Seung-hwan pose for a photo at a business ceremony on Wednesday. (Posco International)
Posco International said Wednesday it would partner with Seoul Techno Holdings to foster startups with global potential.
The trading firm signed a business agreement with the tech firm of Seoul National University in Seoul to help local startups advance into the global market.
The event was attended by Posco International CEO Joo Si-bo and Seoul Techno Holdings President Mok Seung-hwan.
With this agreement, the two will build a win-win model to promote overseas expansion of startups with excellent technology, discover promising startups, and lay the foundation for growth into billion-dollar companies.
The two companies plan to form a working-level consultative body to provide systematic support for the growth of domestic startups, including mentoring, step-by-step investment review and support.
Posco International plans to provide solutions for the success of startups, from support for overseas expansion to concrete business models, so that the excellent technology and ideas of startups can be commercialized by utilizing global networks and diverse business experiences.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
)