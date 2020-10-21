SK E&C joins hands with Veea for Smart Safety Platform

SK E&C teams up with Veea for a Smart Safety Platform in a recent virtual meeting. (SK E&C)
SK Engineering & Construction said Wednesday it has teamed up with US platform-as-a-service company Veea to develop and operate a Smart Safety Platform, a service designed to protect staff on construction sites.
The safety management system collects and analyzes big data with regards to industrial disasters and sends information to supervisors and construction workers via portable devices, the construction company said.
The move will see SK E&C bypass technical difficulties surrounding the nature of construction sites that often include underground spaces where installing cable internet has proven difficult, allowing the flow of information necessary for a safe working environment.
SK E&C President Ahn Jae-hyun, who signed an agreement with Veea Chairman and CEO Allen Salmasi in a virtual meeting, said he expects working with the global communication platform will lead to creating a “distinguished platform service that would improve safety on construction sites.”
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
