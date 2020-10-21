 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

SK E&C joins hands with Veea for Smart Safety Platform

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Oct 21, 2020 - 15:21       Updated : Oct 21, 2020 - 15:21
SK E&C teams up with Veea for a Smart Safety Platform in a recent virtual meeting. (SK E&C)
SK E&C teams up with Veea for a Smart Safety Platform in a recent virtual meeting. (SK E&C)
SK Engineering & Construction said Wednesday it has teamed up with US platform-as-a-service company Veea to develop and operate a Smart Safety Platform, a service designed to protect staff on construction sites.

The safety management system collects and analyzes big data with regards to industrial disasters and sends information to supervisors and construction workers via portable devices, the construction company said.

The move will see SK E&C bypass technical difficulties surrounding the nature of construction sites that often include underground spaces where installing cable internet has proven difficult, allowing the flow of information necessary for a safe working environment.

SK E&C President Ahn Jae-hyun, who signed an agreement with Veea Chairman and CEO Allen Salmasi in a virtual meeting, said he expects working with the global communication platform will lead to creating a “distinguished platform service that would improve safety on construction sites.”

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114