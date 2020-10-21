[Monitor] Samsung, Hyundai see global brand value soar

Samsung Electronics ranked fifth in the world in brand value this year with a record value of $62.3 billion, up 2 percent from last year, according to Interbrand’s latest top 100 global brands list on Tuesday. It is the highest position Samsung or any South Korean company has attained since Samsung first made the top 10 in 2012.Hyundai Motor ranked fifth on Interbrand’s top brand value list for global automakers, and was acknowledged for its future mobility endeavors.Hyundai jumped one notch from 2019, making the top five for the first time.